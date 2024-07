videoDetails

PM Narendra Modi reacts to attack on Donald Trump

| Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

Trump Rally Shooting: PM Modi has condemned the attack. He posted on Twitter and wrote, I am deeply worried by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. I strongly condemn this incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracy. I wish him a speedy recovery. Our condolences and prayers are with the families of the deceased, the injured and the American people.