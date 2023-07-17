trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636693
PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate New Integrated Terminal Building Of Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair

|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair on 18th July via video conferencing. With a total built-up area of around 40,800 sqm., the new terminal building will be capable of handling about 50 lakh passengers annually.
