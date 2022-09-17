PM Narendra Modi turns 72: Know all about his security details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72 years old on September 17, 2022 is one of the world’s most powerful political leaders in today’s times. Known for his excellent oratory skills, down-to-earth attitude and his ability to surprise the masses with his quick and bold decisions, PM Modi is also one of the most protected world leaders.

| Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 12:58 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72 years old on September 17, 2022 is one of the world’s most powerful political leaders in today’s times. Known for his excellent oratory skills, down-to-earth attitude and his ability to surprise the masses with his quick and bold decisions, PM Modi is also one of the most protected world leaders.