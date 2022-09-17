NewsVideos

PM Narendra Modi turns 72: Know all about his security details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72 years old on September 17, 2022 is one of the world’s most powerful political leaders in today’s times. Known for his excellent oratory skills, down-to-earth attitude and his ability to surprise the masses with his quick and bold decisions, PM Modi is also one of the most protected world leaders.

|Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 12:58 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72 years old on September 17, 2022 is one of the world’s most powerful political leaders in today’s times. Known for his excellent oratory skills, down-to-earth attitude and his ability to surprise the masses with his quick and bold decisions, PM Modi is also one of the most protected world leaders.

All Videos

Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
1:38
Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
11:36
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
4:37
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
5:13
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations
19:25
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations

Trending Videos

1:38
Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
11:36
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
4:37
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
5:13
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
19:25
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations
India,