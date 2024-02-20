trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723103
PM Narendra Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 32,000 Crore In Jammu

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone for a multitude of development projects totaling over Rs 32,000 crore in Jammu. The diverse projects span across crucial sectors such as health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, and civic infrastructure, reflecting a comprehensive initiative for the region's progress.

