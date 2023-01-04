videoDetails

PM Narendra Modi's first Conversation with King Charles III, since the British monarch's reign

| Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to King Charles III of the United Kingdom over the phone on Tuesday. This was Prime Minister's first conversation with His Majesty after he assumed the Office of the Sovereign of the UK. The prime minister conveyed his best wishes to the King for a very successful reign.