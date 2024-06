videoDetails

Police arrested Raja Singh in Medak violence case

Sonam | Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 05:12 PM IST

Telangana Medak Clash Update: There has been tension between two parties in Medak, Telangana. Tension prevailed in Medak city of Telangana after a clash between groups of two different religions over illegal transportation of cows on Saturday evening. Hindu organizations have vandalized shops of minorities. At the same time, BJP MLA T. Raja Singh has also been detained in this case.