NewsVideos
videoDetails

Police arrests accused Sahil from Bulandshahr

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Delhi Sakshi Murder: On Monday, a case of murder of a 16-year-old minor girl named Sakshi came to light from Delhi's Shahbad area. In this case, the police arrested the accused Sahil. Tell that Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr.

