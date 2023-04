videoDetails

Police Arrests Amritpal Singh's close aid Papalpreet from Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Pappalpreet, the head of 'Waris Punjab De' and close to Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh, has been arrested from Delhi. Pappalpreet was continuously with Amritpal since absconding from Jalandhar. Amritpal Singh is absconding since March 18.