trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659341
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Police conduct vehicle checking at Delhi-Gurugram Border ahead of G20 summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Police conducted vehicle checking at the Delhi-Gurugram Border ahead of the upcoming G20 summit which is scheduled to take place on September 09 and 10. The two-day summit will draw leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states.
Follow Us

All Videos

French Prez Emmanuel Macron to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at the end of G20 Summit on Sept 10
play icon2:7
French Prez Emmanuel Macron to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at the end of G20 Summit on Sept 10
G20 Summit 2023: Jama Masjid decked up with with raidiant lights, fountains
play icon1:41
G20 Summit 2023: Jama Masjid decked up with with raidiant lights, fountains
Delhi: Hotel Taj Palace illuminates in Tricolour as it prepares for G20 Summit
play icon1:17
Delhi: Hotel Taj Palace illuminates in Tricolour as it prepares for G20 Summit
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in Dahi Handi celebration in Bhopal on occasion of Janmashtami
play icon1:31
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in Dahi Handi celebration in Bhopal on occasion of Janmashtami
When PM Modi apologised in advance to Delhiites for inconvenience due to G20 Summit
play icon2:24
When PM Modi apologised in advance to Delhiites for inconvenience due to G20 Summit

Trending Videos

French Prez Emmanuel Macron to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at the end of G20 Summit on Sept 10
play icon2:7
French Prez Emmanuel Macron to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at the end of G20 Summit on Sept 10
G20 Summit 2023: Jama Masjid decked up with with raidiant lights, fountains
play icon1:41
G20 Summit 2023: Jama Masjid decked up with with raidiant lights, fountains
Delhi: Hotel Taj Palace illuminates in Tricolour as it prepares for G20 Summit
play icon1:17
Delhi: Hotel Taj Palace illuminates in Tricolour as it prepares for G20 Summit
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in Dahi Handi celebration in Bhopal on occasion of Janmashtami
play icon1:31
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in Dahi Handi celebration in Bhopal on occasion of Janmashtami
When PM Modi apologised in advance to Delhiites for inconvenience due to G20 Summit
play icon2:24
When PM Modi apologised in advance to Delhiites for inconvenience due to G20 Summit