videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi's rally to held in Ramban and Anantnag today

| Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi will be on a tour of Jammu Kashmir today. He will launch the election campaign of Congress in Jammu Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies in Ramban and Anantnag. He will also attend the Congress meeting. This time BJP has given ticket to a Kashmiri Pandit from Habbakdal.