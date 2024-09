videoDetails

Salaries for 2 lakh employees delayed, Politics Erupts

| Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

Himachal Salary Crisis: 2 lakh government employees and 1.5 lakh pensioners of Himachal Pradesh are troubled. Today is the 4th. But salary and pension have not arrived in the state. The situation is such that the bank accounts of low-income government employees have become empty. Today we will discuss this issue in To the Point.