Police conducts flag march in Mukhtar Ansari's Garh Mau

| Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

After the murder of Mafia Atiq Ahmed, the noose seems to be tightening on Mukhtar Ansari. Police did a flag march in Mukhtar's stronghold Mau and along with it section 144 was also implemented. At the same time, people are also sharing memes of Mukhtar Ansari on social media. Learn in this report how action is being taken against Mukhtar Ansari after Atiq.