Police conducts vehicle checking in national capital ahead of upcoming G20 summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Delhi Police conducted vehicle checking at India Gate in the national capital ahead of the upcoming G20 summit which is scheduled to take place on September 09 and 10. The two-day summit will draw leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states. The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the US, the UK, and the European Union.
