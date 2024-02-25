trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724784
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Police Constable Bharti: Jairam Ramesh's statement on cancellation of UP Police Constable Exam

|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us
Police Constable Bharti Exam: After the paper leak, CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to cancel the UP Police Constable Exam. Jairam Ramesh's statement has come on the cancellation of UP Police Constable exam. He said that under pressure from Rahul Gandhi, the UP government decided to cancel this examination.

All Videos

50 News: PM Modi worshiped in Dwarka temple
Play Icon05:48
50 News: PM Modi worshiped in Dwarka temple
Train Breaking: Train ran without driver in Jammu
Play Icon01:29
Train Breaking: Train ran without driver in Jammu
News 25: Candle march of farmers at Shambhu border
Play Icon03:18
News 25: Candle march of farmers at Shambhu border
Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra: Rahul Akhilesh's pair will be able to give competition to BJP
Play Icon03:55
Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra: Rahul Akhilesh's pair will be able to give competition to BJP
Breaking News: Ruckus outside the rest stop of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bulandshahr
Play Icon00:45
Breaking News: Ruckus outside the rest stop of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bulandshahr

Trending Videos

50 News: PM Modi worshiped in Dwarka temple
play icon5:48
50 News: PM Modi worshiped in Dwarka temple
Train Breaking: Train ran without driver in Jammu
play icon1:29
Train Breaking: Train ran without driver in Jammu
News 25: Candle march of farmers at Shambhu border
play icon3:18
News 25: Candle march of farmers at Shambhu border
Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra: Rahul Akhilesh's pair will be able to give competition to BJP
play icon3:55
Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra: Rahul Akhilesh's pair will be able to give competition to BJP
Breaking News: Ruckus outside the rest stop of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bulandshahr
play icon0:45
Breaking News: Ruckus outside the rest stop of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bulandshahr