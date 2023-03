videoDetails

Police convoy carrying Atiq Ahmed moves towards Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

After the life sentence, the mafia Atiq Ahmed is being shifted to Sabarmati Jail again and the police convoy took him from UP late at night, which has now reached Madhya Pradesh. Ateeq will reach Sabarmati by this evening.