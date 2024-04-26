Advertisement
Police gets huge success in Salman Khan’s House Firing Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Mumbai Police has got huge success in case of firing outside the house of actor Salman Khan i.e. Galaxy Apartment located in Bandra. Police have arrested both the accused who gave weapons to the shooters. The names of the arrested accused are Vicky and Sagar.

