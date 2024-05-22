videoDetails

Police issues statement on Pune Hit and Run Case

| Updated: May 22, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

A new twist has come in the Pune hit and run case. Police have filed a review appeal in this case. This appeal has been filed in the Juvenile Court. Police have said that the minor should be treated as an adult. Know what is the whole matter. As per latest reports, a 17-year-old drunken minor killed two people by driving the car at a speed of 200 kilometers per hour. Now the decision of the Juvenile Court is awaited. While Police has issued statement on the same.