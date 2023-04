videoDetails

Police leaves for Assam with Amritpal Singh's close aid Papalpreet

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 09:18 AM IST

Khalistani supporter and fugitive Amritpal Singh's associate Papalpreet Singh has been arrested from Delhi. According to the information received, the police is taking Papalpreet Singh to Assam.