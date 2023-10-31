trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682334
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Police reached the house of Kerala blast accused Martin

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Ernakulam, Kerala was shaken by several blasts one after the other. Dominic Martin, a resident of Kochi, surrendered before the police, taking responsibility for the bomb blast. The accused has claimed that he had planted the bomb. After interrogation, several sections including UAPA, Explosive Act and IPC sections 302, 307 were invoked against him and he was arrested on Tuesday.
Follow Us

All Videos

Today has completed 25 days of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas
Play Icon4:11
Today has completed 25 days of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas
Who is hacking the phones of these big leaders?
Play Icon4:39
Who is hacking the phones of these big leaders?
Israel-Palestine Conflict | Flares fall over Gaza skyline as IDF continues to ‘dismantle Hamas’
Play Icon3:27
Israel-Palestine Conflict | Flares fall over Gaza skyline as IDF continues to ‘dismantle Hamas’
ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case
Play Icon2:50
ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case
Netanyahu shoots down calls for ceasefire, says that would be surrender to Hamas
Play Icon4:59
Netanyahu shoots down calls for ceasefire, says that would be surrender to Hamas

Trending Videos

Today has completed 25 days of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas
play icon4:11
Today has completed 25 days of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas
Who is hacking the phones of these big leaders?
play icon4:39
Who is hacking the phones of these big leaders?
Israel-Palestine Conflict | Flares fall over Gaza skyline as IDF continues to ‘dismantle Hamas’
play icon3:27
Israel-Palestine Conflict | Flares fall over Gaza skyline as IDF continues to ‘dismantle Hamas’
ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case
play icon2:50
ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case
Netanyahu shoots down calls for ceasefire, says that would be surrender to Hamas
play icon4:59
Netanyahu shoots down calls for ceasefire, says that would be surrender to Hamas
kerala bomb blast,Breaking News,Kerala Blast,kerala blast news,kerala me blast kisne kiya,kochi blast news,kochi blast today,kalamassery blast,kalamassery blast news,kalamassery blast today,Top news,Latest News,kerela blast today news,kerala blast updates news,kerala blast hindi news,kalamassery blast today news,kochi convention center,kochi convention center blast,kerala blast mastermind martin,kerala blast ka video,kerala blast deaths,Zee News,