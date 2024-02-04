trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717720
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Police registered a case against 4 for misbehaving with a Muslim religious leader

|Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 08:14 PM IST
Follow Us
Damoh Muslim Protest: There was a huge uproar in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh late Saturday night. Here there was a dispute between two parties regarding the tailor of the Muslim community not stitching the clothes on time. During this period there was fighting between both the parties. The youths who were arguing with the Imam of the mosque, who came to intervene in the dispute, misbehaved with him.

All Videos

Mathura ASI Breaking: Big news received from ASI on Shri Krishna birthplace
Play Icon2:41
Mathura ASI Breaking: Big news received from ASI on Shri Krishna birthplace
Delhi government minister Atishi Marlena's allegations against Delhi Police
Play Icon5:23
Delhi government minister Atishi Marlena's allegations against Delhi Police
French President Macron shared the video of his visit to India
Play Icon1:54
French President Macron shared the video of his visit to India
Weather update: Rescue of pregnant woman trapped in snow
Play Icon12:50
Weather update: Rescue of pregnant woman trapped in snow
India Alliance Breaking: Jairam Ramesh claims to passed floor test in Jharkhand
Play Icon3:36
India Alliance Breaking: Jairam Ramesh claims to passed floor test in Jharkhand

Trending Videos

Mathura ASI Breaking: Big news received from ASI on Shri Krishna birthplace
play icon2:41
Mathura ASI Breaking: Big news received from ASI on Shri Krishna birthplace
Delhi government minister Atishi Marlena's allegations against Delhi Police
play icon5:23
Delhi government minister Atishi Marlena's allegations against Delhi Police
French President Macron shared the video of his visit to India
play icon1:54
French President Macron shared the video of his visit to India
Weather update: Rescue of pregnant woman trapped in snow
play icon12:50
Weather update: Rescue of pregnant woman trapped in snow
India Alliance Breaking: Jairam Ramesh claims to passed floor test in Jharkhand
play icon3:36
India Alliance Breaking: Jairam Ramesh claims to passed floor test in Jharkhand