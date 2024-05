videoDetails

Political parties to hold rallies for last day today for 7th phase

| Updated: May 30, 2024, 08:10 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Today is the last day of campaigning for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Punjab, while Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will hold a rally in Odisha and everyone from Rahul Gandhi to Mamata Banerjee will also campaign today. Know whose rally is where?