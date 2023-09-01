trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656242
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Political stalwarts arrive for third INDIA meet in Mumbai to chalk out strategy for LS polls

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Political heavyweights of opposition party started to arrive in Mumbai to attend the third meeting of the Opposition bloc, I.N.D.I.A. Various leaders like Congress’ former president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, WB CM Mamata Banerjee, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and others are attending the meeting.
Follow Us

All Videos

No phone number required; X to roll out audio, video calls feature, announces Elon Musk
play icon2:30
No phone number required; X to roll out audio, video calls feature, announces Elon Musk
Aditya-L1 Mission: “Countdown for launch day to start on Sept 1” says ISRO Chief S Somanath
play icon1:3
Aditya-L1 Mission: “Countdown for launch day to start on Sept 1” says ISRO Chief S Somanath
“World looking at India to achieve Sustainable Development Goals...” Norwegian Envoy to India
play icon3:2
“World looking at India to achieve Sustainable Development Goals...” Norwegian Envoy to India
“We are waiting for decision on Article 370…” Omar Abdullah on J&K Elections
play icon2:2
“We are waiting for decision on Article 370…” Omar Abdullah on J&K Elections
G20 Summit: Delhi luxury hotel gears up, 120 chefs at work to prepare fusion menu
play icon4:9
G20 Summit: Delhi luxury hotel gears up, 120 chefs at work to prepare fusion menu

Trending Videos

No phone number required; X to roll out audio, video calls feature, announces Elon Musk
play icon2:30
No phone number required; X to roll out audio, video calls feature, announces Elon Musk
Aditya-L1 Mission: “Countdown for launch day to start on Sept 1” says ISRO Chief S Somanath
play icon1:3
Aditya-L1 Mission: “Countdown for launch day to start on Sept 1” says ISRO Chief S Somanath
“World looking at India to achieve Sustainable Development Goals...” Norwegian Envoy to India
play icon3:2
“World looking at India to achieve Sustainable Development Goals...” Norwegian Envoy to India
“We are waiting for decision on Article 370…” Omar Abdullah on J&K Elections
play icon2:2
“We are waiting for decision on Article 370…” Omar Abdullah on J&K Elections
G20 Summit: Delhi luxury hotel gears up, 120 chefs at work to prepare fusion menu
play icon4:9
G20 Summit: Delhi luxury hotel gears up, 120 chefs at work to prepare fusion menu