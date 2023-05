videoDetails

Political strategist Naresh Arora who defeated BJP in Karnataka reveals his secrets on Zee News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 08:20 PM IST

Zee News has a special conversation with Naresh Arora, political strategist and director of Design Boxed. Naresh Arora told how Congress got victory in Karnataka elections. Along with this, he told that who among DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah the public wants to sit on the post of Chief Minister of Karnataka.