Political Vendetta: TMC leader Saugata Roy condemns ED’s summon to Abhishek Banerjee

TMC Leader Saugato on August 30 condemned the Enforcement Directorate’s summon to Abhishek Banerjee and termed it Political vendetta. This is what he said...

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

TMC Leader Saugato on August 30 condemned the Enforcement Directorate’s summon to Abhishek Banerjee and termed it Political vendetta. This is what he said...