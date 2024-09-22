Advertisement
Politics Erupts on Laddu Prasadam of Tirupati Balaji temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
Tirupati Laddu Row: A great battle has erupted over the laddu prasadam of Tirupati Balaji temple. On one hand, the saint community is very angry after such serious allegations. On the other hand, the devotees who have faith in Balaji are deeply hurt. They cannot believe that there can be any adulteration in the prasad of Tirupati. Meanwhile, politics has also started regarding the prasad. What is the truth about the fat-containing prasad? This will be revealed only after investigation.

