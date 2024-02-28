trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725720
Politics heats up in Himachal Pradesh

|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
Despite majority on Tuesday, Congress lost Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal. 6 Congress and 3 independent MLAs rebelled and voted in favor of BJP. Watch this report to know more about Himachal Political turmoil.

