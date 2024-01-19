trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711576
Politics heats up on Ram Lala Idol after Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 09:06 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The idol of Lord Ram has been revealed which Prime Minister Modi is going to consecrate in the Ram temple on January 22. This is the final look of Ram temple till now. ...more decorated than before...more decorated than before. ...There are still 3 more days left...at that time its darshan will be even more grand. Politics has now shifted to statues. First there was protest against the decision on the temple, then there was protest as to why Modi was inaugurating. If we went further than this, there was protest at the right time. ..and now the protest has reached to such an extent that the idol of Ram Lalla is an old one, then what was the need for a new idol? .First Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand raised questions by writing a letter to the Trust. Now Digvijay Singh of Congress has also raised the same question that why Lord Ram is being installed in place of Ramlala? The question is arising that where will you stop in doing politics on Lord Ram?

