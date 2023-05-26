NewsVideos
Politics high on inauguration of new parliament, why do samajwadi object to Sengol?

May 26, 2023
As the date of inauguration of the New Parliament Building is nearing, the politics is also increasing. The matter of the inauguration of the new Parliament House has reached the Supreme Court (SC). In the petition, the inauguration by the PM has been said to be unconstitutional.

