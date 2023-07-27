trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641176
Politics In Rajasthan Get Underway Ahead Of PM Modi's Arrival, CM Gehlot Accuses PMO Of Removing His Speech

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
PM Modi will visit the Sikar district of Rajasthan to dedicate several development projects on July 27. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, politics has begun in the poll-bound state. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot made a shocking allegation against Prime Minister’s Office.
