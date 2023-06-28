NewsVideos
Politics intensified after PM Modi's statement on UCC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Uniform Civil Code: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, the largest religious organization of Muslims in the country, held a meeting and decided to continue opposing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying that it would present its arguments before the Law Commission in this regard. And will present strongly.

