Politics intensifies in Maharashtra on Kolhapur Violence, Sanjay Raut says, 'People were brought from outside'

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Kolhapur Hinsa: Politics has heated up in Maharashtra regarding the Kolhapur violence. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has raised questions on the Maharashtra government. Due to this the statement has come out. Sanjay Raut made a big allegation that people were brought from outside in Kolhapur violence.

