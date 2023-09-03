trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657081
Politics intensifies on lathicharge on officers demanding Maratha reservation in Jalna

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Jalana Lathicharge News: The opposition cornered the government over the lathicharge on protesters in Jalna, Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar demanded an investigation. Today MNS and Congress leaders will meet the agitators.
