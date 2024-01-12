trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709094
Politics intensifies on Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Politics over Ram Temple has intensified to a high level. Meanwhile, Congress is continuously cornering BJP in the name of Ram. Watch full news in Zee News' special offering Baat Pate Ki.

