NewsVideos
videoDetails

Politics intensifies on Uddhav Thackeray's poster in Mumbai

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray Poster Controversy: Politics has intensified in Mumbai regarding the poster of Uddhav Thackeray. In this poster, Prakash Ambedkar is seen shaking hands with the former CM, while Aurangzeb's picture is seen behind.

All Videos

Massive Fire breaks out in Gujarat's Rajkot Factory
play icon2:9
Massive Fire breaks out in Gujarat's Rajkot Factory
Know what special preparations are done for PM Modi's Dinner in White House
play icon5:42
Know what special preparations are done for PM Modi's Dinner in White House
Asus ROG Flow X13 Review: Is This The Best Convertible Gaming 'Tablet'?
play icon8:15
Asus ROG Flow X13 Review: Is This The Best Convertible Gaming 'Tablet'?
RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari controversial speech, what did he say on PM Modi?
play icon1:36
 RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari controversial speech, what did he say on PM Modi?
Uproar over removal of encroachment of temple in Delhi's Mandawali when women clashed with police
play icon11:20
Uproar over removal of encroachment of temple in Delhi's Mandawali when women clashed with police

Trending Videos

Massive Fire breaks out in Gujarat's Rajkot Factory
play icon2:9
Massive Fire breaks out in Gujarat's Rajkot Factory
Know what special preparations are done for PM Modi's Dinner in White House
play icon5:42
Know what special preparations are done for PM Modi's Dinner in White House
Asus ROG Flow X13 Review: Is This The Best Convertible Gaming 'Tablet'?
play icon8:15
Asus ROG Flow X13 Review: Is This The Best Convertible Gaming 'Tablet'?
RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari controversial speech, what did he say on PM Modi?
play icon1:36
RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari controversial speech, what did he say on PM Modi?
Uproar over removal of encroachment of temple in Delhi's Mandawali when women clashed with police
play icon11:20
Uproar over removal of encroachment of temple in Delhi's Mandawali when women clashed with police
mumbai uddhav thackeray,mumbai uddhav thackeray live news,mumbai uddhav thackeray live,mumbai uddhav thackeray news,uddhav thackeray poster,uddhav thackeray banner,uddhav thackeray banner editing,uddhav thackeray banner with aurangzeb,aurangzeb uddhav thackeray poster,Prakash Ambedkar,prakash ambedkar latest news,prakash ambedkar on aurangzeb,prakash ambedkar uddhav thackeray,prakash ambedkar uddhav thackeray news,Zee Hindustan,mumbai politics,breaking,HindiNews,