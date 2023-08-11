trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647528
PM Modi makes huge remark over Manipur during No Confidence Motion discussion

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
No Confidence Motion Update: During the discussion on the no-confidence motion, PM Narendra Modi attacked the Congress government keeping his point on Manipur as well. PM Modi said that atrocities were committed against mothers and sisters in Manipur, which is inexcusable. In the midst of PM Modi's speech, the opposition created a ruckus and later staged a walkout. PM Modi further said that the whole country is with the people, mothers, brothers and sisters of Manipur.This house is with you. Together we will find a solution to this challenge. Manipur will move forward on the path of development. 

