videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over 'Bulldozer Controversy'

| Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 01:30 PM IST

Politics in UP has heated up over the bulldozer. CM Yogi has hit back at Akhilesh's statement about the bulldozer heading towards Gorakhpur if he wins the elections in 2027. CM Yogi has said that not every person's hand can fit on a bulldozer, it needs a heart and mind...for this the heart and mind should be as strong as a bulldozer.