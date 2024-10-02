videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Gaumutra Garba Pandal Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 04:36 PM IST

Will cow urine stalls be set up outside Garba pandals now? Will people who come to play Garba be given cow urine before entry? And are you ready that if you go somewhere to play Garba, you have to drink cow urine first? I am asking you this question because a BJP leader has made this demand. A BJP leader is saying that cow urine should be given before entry into Garba pandals and this should be mandatory. The reasoning of the leader behind this idea is that if drinking cow urine is made mandatory, then only people of Hindu religion will be able to enter the Garba pandal. Not of any other religion. Now the leader has given the statement but then the uproar started over this statement. One party stood against it and a group also came forward which started drinking cow urine in front of our reporter to prove the statement of their leader right. So the supporters of Netaji are ready. But the common people. The common Hindus. Are they ready to drink cow urine before playing Garba?