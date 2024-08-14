videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024

| Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: The buzz about the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections has intensified. The Election Commission may soon announce the dates of the elections. But in the meantime, encounters between terrorists and security forces are continuing in different areas in the last 5 days. In the terrorist attack in Anantnag, 2 army soldiers were martyred and these terrorists had infiltrated from Doda area. There is news of Jaish terrorists hiding in Kishtwar as well.. Army para commandos have taken charge in search of them. The question is whether the terrorists have intensified the attacks to spread terror due to the sound of elections ... and is there going to be a big strike on terrorism this time due to the blow of votes.