Politics Sparks Over Maharashtra 'Wagh Nakh' Controversy

| Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 03:34 PM IST

Maharashtra government is bringing back the tiger nail from London. But some historians are raising questions that the real tiger nail is present in Satara district itself. Today we will try to understand through discussion where is the real tiger nail of Shivaji. Is the one in London the real one or the one in Satara. And is politics being done in Maharashtra over the tiger nail?