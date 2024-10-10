Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2805310https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/politics-sparks-over-maulana-syed-kalbe-jawad-on-nasrallah-2805310.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad on Nasrallah

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
More than 10 days have passed since the death of terrorist Nasrallah, but even today efforts are on to make him a hero instead of a terrorist. General Secretary of Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad says that it is wrong to call Nasrallah a terrorist. Nasrallah worked for innocent people. The question is that those who are busy making Nasrallah a hero today will also make most wanted terrorist like Dawood Ibrahim a hero tomorrow. The question is why religion is seen in terrorism.

All Videos

Congress files 20 complaints after defeat in Haryana Election Results
Play Icon03:35
Congress files 20 complaints after defeat in Haryana Election Results
Ban imposed on Durga Puja in West Bengal's Nadia
Play Icon01:59
Ban imposed on Durga Puja in West Bengal's Nadia
Cyclone Milton hits America's Florida
Play Icon09:45
Cyclone Milton hits America's Florida
UP BJP breaks all previous records of Membership Campaign
Play Icon01:49
UP BJP breaks all previous records of Membership Campaign
2 Robbers Injured amid Greater Noida Encounter
Play Icon01:05
2 Robbers Injured amid Greater Noida Encounter

Trending Videos

Congress files 20 complaints after defeat in Haryana Election Results
play icon3:35
Congress files 20 complaints after defeat in Haryana Election Results
Ban imposed on Durga Puja in West Bengal's Nadia
play icon1:59
Ban imposed on Durga Puja in West Bengal's Nadia
Cyclone Milton hits America's Florida
play icon9:45
Cyclone Milton hits America's Florida
UP BJP breaks all previous records of Membership Campaign
play icon1:49
UP BJP breaks all previous records of Membership Campaign
2 Robbers Injured amid Greater Noida Encounter
play icon1:5
2 Robbers Injured amid Greater Noida Encounter
NEWS ON ONE CLICK