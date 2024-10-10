videoDetails
Politics Sparks Over Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad on Nasrallah
More than 10 days have passed since the death of terrorist Nasrallah, but even today efforts are on to make him a hero instead of a terrorist. General Secretary of Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad says that it is wrong to call Nasrallah a terrorist. Nasrallah worked for innocent people. The question is that those who are busy making Nasrallah a hero today will also make most wanted terrorist like Dawood Ibrahim a hero tomorrow. The question is why religion is seen in terrorism.