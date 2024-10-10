videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad on Nasrallah

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 04:38 PM IST

More than 10 days have passed since the death of terrorist Nasrallah, but even today efforts are on to make him a hero instead of a terrorist. General Secretary of Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad says that it is wrong to call Nasrallah a terrorist. Nasrallah worked for innocent people. The question is that those who are busy making Nasrallah a hero today will also make most wanted terrorist like Dawood Ibrahim a hero tomorrow. The question is why religion is seen in terrorism.