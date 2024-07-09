Advertisement
Politics Sparks Over Muharram Controversy

Sonam|Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Muslims Reaction on Yogi Muharram Warning: The month of Muharram has started from yesterday. Muharram procession will be taken out across the country on 17th July. But the controversy has started even before that. There are two big decisions behind this. The first decision is of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. In which he has clearly said that this time no one will be allowed to wave weapons in the procession. Also, the limit of tazias has also been fixed. At the same time, Bengal CM is showing her affection towards Muharram. Mamata Banerjee has instructed the officials to make a separate corridor during the Muharram procession. Common people should not face any kind of problem.

