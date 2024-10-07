videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Pakistan Civil War

| Updated: Oct 07, 2024, 01:38 PM IST

In Pakistan, from Sindh to Islamabad, people are revolting.. Fearing the public revolt, Shehbaz Sharif is avoiding coming out... sometimes bullets are being fired at the public.. due to which he is being embarrassed all over the world... then after a week, before the SCO meeting to be held in Pakistan, a big blast took place in Karachi.. in which 3 foreign nationals died while many were injured.. Zakir Naik is spewing venom in Pakistan and Pakistan, which runs a terror factory, is itself shaken by his blasts... Is Shehbaz Sharif unable to handle the explosive situation in Pakistan? Is there going to be a coup in Pakistan again? Today TO THE POINT will debate on this issue.