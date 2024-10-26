Advertisement
Politics Sparks Over Peethadheeshwar Dhirendra Shastri Statements

|Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
First identification by name.. now appeal for religion.. Hindus are being appealed to distance themselves from caste and declare themselves as Hindus.. they should proudly say that we are Hindus.. for this, wherever required, they should write Hindu with their names.. even on social media, Hindus have been appealed to add the word Hindu with their names.. Peethadheeshwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham says that if Hindus write Hindu with their names, then a new revolution will come.. now the question is why do Hindus need to protect their identity.. what is the reason that 80 crore Hindus need to shout that we are Hindus.. another question is that if Hindus will tell their identity, then people of other religions will also start writing the same tomorrow.. we will have a big debate on all the questions.

