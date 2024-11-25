videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Sambhal Violence

Sonam | Updated: Nov 25, 2024, 10:52 PM IST

Sambhal was on fire the whole day yesterday. Today all the opposition leaders are fuelling the fire with their statements... No one is appealing for peace... No one is saying that people of Sambhal should not pay attention to rumours... No one is saying that spreading riots will not benefit anyone... Rather everyone is saying that the police is responsible for inciting the riots. The administration is responsible. Whereas the truth that has come out today. According to it, the biggest reason behind the outbreak of riots was the rumour due to which Sambhal was on fire... fire was set... stone pelting took place. Bullets were fired... and government property and the general public had to bear the loss... A rumour was spread that the team that went to survey the Jama Masjid of Sambhal was digging... whereas in reality nothing like this had happened.