Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2824621https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/politics-sparks-over-sambhal-violence-2824621.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Sambhal Violence

Sonam|Updated: Nov 25, 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Sambhal was on fire the whole day yesterday. Today all the opposition leaders are fuelling the fire with their statements... No one is appealing for peace... No one is saying that people of Sambhal should not pay attention to rumours... No one is saying that spreading riots will not benefit anyone... Rather everyone is saying that the police is responsible for inciting the riots. The administration is responsible. Whereas the truth that has come out today. According to it, the biggest reason behind the outbreak of riots was the rumour due to which Sambhal was on fire... fire was set... stone pelting took place. Bullets were fired... and government property and the general public had to bear the loss... A rumour was spread that the team that went to survey the Jama Masjid of Sambhal was digging... whereas in reality nothing like this had happened.

All Videos

Modi's 'hooliganism' jab at Congress ahead of Parliament's Winter Session
Play Icon12:12
Modi's 'hooliganism' jab at Congress ahead of Parliament's Winter Session
Nifty 50 jumps over 400 points after BJP massive win
Play Icon01:05
Nifty 50 jumps over 400 points after BJP massive win
Shinde unanimously elected Shiv Sena's legislative party leader
Play Icon03:25
Shinde unanimously elected Shiv Sena's legislative party leader
Adani bribery case, waqf bill set to rock Parliament winter session
Play Icon05:57
Adani bribery case, waqf bill set to rock Parliament winter session
Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
Play Icon07:33
Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?

Trending Videos

Modi's 'hooliganism' jab at Congress ahead of Parliament's Winter Session
play icon12:12
Modi's 'hooliganism' jab at Congress ahead of Parliament's Winter Session
Nifty 50 jumps over 400 points after BJP massive win
play icon1:5
Nifty 50 jumps over 400 points after BJP massive win
Shinde unanimously elected Shiv Sena's legislative party leader
play icon3:25
Shinde unanimously elected Shiv Sena's legislative party leader
Adani bribery case, waqf bill set to rock Parliament winter session
play icon5:57
Adani bribery case, waqf bill set to rock Parliament winter session
Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
play icon7:33
Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK