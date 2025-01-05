videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over SP MLA Om Prakash Singh's Statements

Jan 05, 2025

Political rhetoric has intensified regarding the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. A Waqf Board official has claimed the land of the Kumbh site, which has led to a controversy. At the same time, a Maulana has alleged religious conversion in Kumbh. BJP has rejected these claims and called it an election conspiracy. Samajwadi Party has also targeted BJP on this issue. Questions are also being raised about the arrangements of Kumbh.