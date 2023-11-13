trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687489
Pollution Level spikes to severe level after Diwali

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 08:58 AM IST
After Diwali, once again a huge jump has been seen in the level of pollution. AQI has crossed 500 in many areas including Delhi. So, on the occasion of Diwali, incidents of fire have been reported from many cities. See further in this report to see all the big news of the country and the world in a quick manner.
