Polygamy To Be Banned In Assam? CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Form Expert Panel

| Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:25 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the state government wants to ban polygamy in the state and has decided to form an expert committee to check for legal provisions for the same. CM Himanta Sarma said that the state government wants to ban polygamy in the state and added that an expert committee will be formed to check if the state has the authority to prohibit polygamy in the region.