Pooja Hirwade performs ‘Bharatnatyam’ for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer Pooja Hirwade performed Bharatanatyam on 'Namō Namō Bhāratāmbē' and Chandrayaan Anthem on August 23 for the successful landing of Chandryaan-3. Chandrayaan-3 is all set to successfully land on the moon today around 6:04 pm IST. Pooja Hirwade said, "India's Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the moon today. So, to make this moment memorable, I performed Bharatnatyam on the Chandrayaan Anthem. This is a proud and historic moment for entire India. We would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all the scientists whose hard work made this possible today."
