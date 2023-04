videoDetails

Poonch attack: Use of Chinese bullet, conspiracy hatched in PoK? view Report

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

Terrorist attack was witnessed in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir. In the terrorist attack, 5 soldiers have been martyred and one has been reported injured. After the attack, the search operation is going on in the area and the NIA team will reach the spot and investigate. At the same time, after the terrorist attack, Rajnath Singh paid tribute.