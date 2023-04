videoDetails

Poonch Terror Attack: 5 Army Jawans killed in J&K, Rajnath Singh briefed | Zee News English

| Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

Poonch Terror Attack: 5 Army Jawans killed in J&K, Rajnath Singh briefed | Zee News English Atleast 5 Indian soldiers were killed and several others were injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on 20 April, when the army vehicle was moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in the district.